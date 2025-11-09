Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 162 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 529,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,323,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,755 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $484.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $480.04 and a 200-day moving average of $446.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $505.38. The firm has a market cap of $196.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

