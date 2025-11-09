Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Stock Position Decreased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KMB opened at $103.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.22 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.62.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.37. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 184.87% and a net margin of 12.87%.The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.