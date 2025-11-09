Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd Sells 6,353 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 0.9% of Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,378,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,505,367,000 after acquiring an additional 925,674 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 63.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,144,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,286 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,609,000 after purchasing an additional 220,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,714,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,456,000 after purchasing an additional 57,312 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,414,000 after buying an additional 186,613 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $169.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.44 and its 200 day moving average is $170.89. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%.The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.380 EPS. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 price target on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.14.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

