Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 0.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $20,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,330,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,780,536,000 after acquiring an additional 294,993 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after purchasing an additional 649,212 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,266,000 after buying an additional 358,328 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Intuit by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,890,282,000 after acquiring an additional 36,513 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,362,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,416,226,000 after purchasing an additional 56,445 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ INTU opened at $648.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $668.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $705.20. The company has a market capitalization of $180.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.93%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.