Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Cuts Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT reduced its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,247 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 12.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,037,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 114,942 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, IFC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 21.6% in the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, Director Max R. Levchin purchased 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $503,483.22. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,835.29. This represents a 102.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,109.25. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:KO opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $303.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 67.55%.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.