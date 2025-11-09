Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Sells 1,863 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lowered its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 3,925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.09.

Cintas Stock Up 0.1%

Cintas stock opened at $185.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $180.39 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.08. The company has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.