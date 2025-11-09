BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU) Trading 0.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$32.00 and last traded at C$31.72. 205,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 483,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.55.

BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF Trading Down 2.3%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.23.

