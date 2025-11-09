Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Arkema had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Arkema Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $59.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.52. Arkema has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $91.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ARKAY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arkema presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

Further Reading

