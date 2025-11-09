Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Trading 4.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 10,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 48,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.
Iluka Resources Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53.
About Iluka Resources
Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Iluka Resources
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- AI Demand Is Coming—Is Microchip Technology Ready?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Why Investors Have Flocked to 2 Unorthodox ETFs This Month
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.