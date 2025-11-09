Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Trading 4.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 10,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 48,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Iluka Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

