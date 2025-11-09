FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Trading 0.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.02 and last traded at $71.02. 4,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 5,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.86.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Trading Up 0.2%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.03. The company has a market capitalization of $142.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Get FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,667,000 after purchasing an additional 110,994 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 28.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,469,000 after buying an additional 71,557 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 34.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 36,957 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 34,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap equities. QLV was launched on Jul 15, 2019 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.