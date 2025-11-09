Rightmove (LON:RMV) Trading Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 474.50 and last traded at GBX 573.69. Approximately 24,167,318 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 367% from the average daily volume of 5,171,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 655.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 750 to GBX 805 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 885 price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 795 to GBX 850 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 796.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 697.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 744.37. The stock has a market cap of £4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

