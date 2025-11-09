Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Buys 378 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,228,208,000 after buying an additional 47,286,837 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,144,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,624,660,000 after acquiring an additional 265,987 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,696 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,053,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,261 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,808,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

IWM opened at $241.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.50. The stock has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $252.77.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

