Winthrop Capital Management LLC Sells 2,682 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Winthrop Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at $56,566,938.84. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.21.

Read Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.