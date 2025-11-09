Winthrop Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 961 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 543,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,517,000 after purchasing an additional 215,922 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 980.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,450,000 after buying an additional 42,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,477,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,006,000 after buying an additional 101,889 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.67.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,651.52. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,543.88. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $254.16 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $249.68 and a one year high of $329.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.