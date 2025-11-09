Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $661,771,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 128.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,585,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,480,000 after buying an additional 890,440 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,805,000 after purchasing an additional 601,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,059,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,647,000 after purchasing an additional 564,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 608,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,067,000 after acquiring an additional 319,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $254.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.68 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,891.17. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. The trade was a 43.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

