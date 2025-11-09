Wrapped TAO Tops One Day Volume of $678.42 Thousand (WTAO)

Wrapped TAO (WTAO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 9th. In the last week, Wrapped TAO has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One Wrapped TAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $375.68 or 0.00363075 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped TAO has a total market capitalization of $19.31 million and approximately $678.42 thousand worth of Wrapped TAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped TAO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103,035.51 or 0.99579572 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped TAO Profile

Wrapped TAO was first traded on January 22nd, 2023. Wrapped TAO’s total supply is 110,411 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,400 tokens. The official website for Wrapped TAO is taobridge.xyz. Wrapped TAO’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_.

Wrapped TAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TAO (WTAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped TAO has a current supply of 109,971.77129613. The last known price of Wrapped TAO is 362.71317173 USD and is down -5.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,389,524.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taobridge.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped TAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped TAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.