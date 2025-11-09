Southern Company (The) $SO Stake Boosted by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 4.6% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.1% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 3.8% in the second quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

Southern Stock Up 0.5%

SO opened at $91.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.83.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.27%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

