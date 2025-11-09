Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Position Lessened by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,221.72. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $146.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.93 and a 200-day moving average of $157.08. The firm has a market cap of $343.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

