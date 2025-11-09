Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Buys 110 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 366.7% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 366.7% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 650.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,108.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,646.00 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,290.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2,377.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,861.25.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

