Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $514.00 to $513.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of LMT stock opened at $457.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $483.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $576.43.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 77.05%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

