Midwest Trust Co Invests $43.52 Million in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 186,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $43,516,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Honeywell International by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $194.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.18.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.16%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.63.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

