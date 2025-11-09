Midwest Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 79,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,082,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1,214.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Amgen by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $320.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $335.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 73.57%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $405.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.83.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

