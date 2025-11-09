Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VCEL. Zacks Research raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Vericel from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vericel from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Vericel Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:VCEL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.94. 815,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,437. Vericel has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.53 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.72.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.57 million. Vericel had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 2.47%. Vericel’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Vericel has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 13.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

