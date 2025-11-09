TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTEC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TeleTech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded TeleTech to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TeleTech in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

TeleTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. TeleTech has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $131.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23.

TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). TeleTech had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $519.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.92 million. TeleTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TeleTech will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in TeleTech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,042,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 903,090 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TeleTech by 239.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 445,440 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of TeleTech by 800.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 358,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 318,589 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in TeleTech during the second quarter valued at $1,491,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TeleTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,130,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

