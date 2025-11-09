Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 4,609 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Synopsys by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. Baird R W lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target (down from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $605.00 price objective (down previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (down from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $569.67.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock opened at $393.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $475.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.87. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The firm has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,181,951.15. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Painter bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,683.04. This represents a 18.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

