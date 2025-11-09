WH Group (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Trading 0.1% Higher – What’s Next?

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.46 and last traded at $20.40. 23,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 56,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

WH Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.76.

WH Group (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

About WH Group

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

