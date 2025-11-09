BHP Group (LON:BHP) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,048.66 and last traded at GBX 2,082. Approximately 1,757,231 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,427,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,109.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,900 target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,100 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 1,966.67.

The company has a market capitalization of £105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,062.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,942.29.

We are a world-leading resources company, focused on the resources the world needs to grow and decarbonise. Copper for renewable energy. Potash for sustainable farming. Iron ore and metallurgical coal for the steel needed for global infrastructure and the energy transition.

A resources mix for today and for the future.

Our strategy is to deliver long-term value and returns through the cycle.

