TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Stock Price Down 13.7% – What’s Next?

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.5902. Approximately 460,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 131,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6840.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $168.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.89.
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.
