WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $22.37. 38,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 45,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
