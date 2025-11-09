WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $22.37. 38,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 45,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 539.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 1,145.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

