Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $186.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $194.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Daiwa America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

