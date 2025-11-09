Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $8.68 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.5% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,206,000. DJE Kapital AG lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 34.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,993,000 after acquiring an additional 416,748 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.05.

JNJ stock opened at $186.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.70. The company has a market capitalization of $449.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $194.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

