QuarkChain Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $35.96 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $35.96 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,178,577,956 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

