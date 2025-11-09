Critical Comparison: Applied Visual Sciences (OTCMKTS:APVS) vs. Outdoor (NASDAQ:POWW)

Applied Visual Sciences (OTCMKTS:APVS – Get Free Report) and Outdoor (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Visual Sciences and Outdoor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Applied Visual Sciences alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Visual Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Outdoor $49.40 million 3.86 -$130.83 million ($0.32) -5.09

Risk and Volatility

Applied Visual Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outdoor.

Applied Visual Sciences has a beta of 6.74, suggesting that its stock price is 574% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outdoor has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Visual Sciences and Outdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Visual Sciences N/A N/A N/A Outdoor N/A -18.60% -15.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Applied Visual Sciences and Outdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Visual Sciences 0 0 0 0 0.00 Outdoor 1 1 1 0 2.00

Outdoor has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.70%. Given Outdoor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Outdoor is more favorable than Applied Visual Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of Outdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Applied Visual Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Outdoor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Outdoor beats Applied Visual Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Visual Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Applied Visual Sciences, Inc., a software technology company, designs and develops computer-vision detection solutions based on image processing science for aviation/homeland security and healthcare markets. It utilizes imaging technologies and analytics to create integrated information management technology products and services that address problems for corporations and governmental agencies. The company offers PinPoint, an intelligent computer-vision automated target recognition technology for the detection of guns, explosives, and other threat items contained in baggage in the airport environment or for building security applications; and Signature Mapping platform technology for use in the imaging field of diagnostic radiology and pathology. It also provides Signature Mapping Detection System, an automated hardware-software laboratory solution used to operate various infectious disease applications through multi-threaded detection algorithms. In addition, the company offers Signature Mapping Tuberculosis Detection software, an automated hardware and software technology platform; and Signature Mapping Breast Cancer Detection, a breast cancer detection solution. Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. markets its products through direct sales and indirect distribution channels worldwide. The company was formerly known as Guardian Technologies International, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. in July 2010. Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Leesburg, Virginia.

About Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

AMMO, Inc. designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms. It also owns and operates GunBroker.com, an auction site that supports the lawful sale of firearms, ammunition, and hunting/shooting accessories. In addition, the company's products comprises of armor piercing and hard armor piercing incendiary precision ammunition; and ammunition casings for pistol ammunition through large rifle ammunition. The company has a license agreement with Jeff Rann's ammunition for game hunting. AMMO, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Visual Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Visual Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.