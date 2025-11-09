Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) vs. Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) Head to Head Comparison

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) and Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carisma Therapeutics and Cassava Sciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Carisma Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carisma Therapeutics $10.77 million 0.18 -$60.48 million ($0.80) -0.06 Cassava Sciences N/A N/A -$24.34 million ($2.55) -1.16

Profitability

Cassava Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carisma Therapeutics. Cassava Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carisma Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Carisma Therapeutics and Cassava Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carisma Therapeutics -254.28% N/A -192.17% Cassava Sciences N/A -66.16% -53.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Carisma Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Cassava Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Carisma Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Cassava Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Carisma Therapeutics and Cassava Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carisma Therapeutics 1 4 1 1 2.29 Cassava Sciences 1 1 0 0 1.50

Carisma Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $1.93, indicating a potential upside of 4,103.06%. Cassava Sciences has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.43%. Given Carisma Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carisma Therapeutics is more favorable than Cassava Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

Carisma Therapeutics has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cassava Sciences has a beta of -1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carisma Therapeutics beats Cassava Sciences on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carisma Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others. It is also developing in vivo CAR-M cell therapies in collaboration with Moderna Therapeutics to address multiple cancer targets; and multiple assets for the potential treatment of diseases beyond oncology, including fibrosis and other immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as CARMA Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Cassava Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Cassava Sciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease. The company was formerly known as Pain Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cassava Sciences, Inc. in March 2019. Cassava Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.