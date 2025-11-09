Plume (PLUME) One Day Trading Volume Tops $16.19 Million

Plume (PLUME) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Plume has a market capitalization of $154.94 million and approximately $16.19 million worth of Plume was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plume coin can now be bought for about $0.0494 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Plume has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Plume Profile

Plume’s launch date was January 20th, 2025. Plume’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,135,813,492 coins. Plume’s official message board is plume.org/blog. Plume’s official website is plume.org. Plume’s official Twitter account is @plumenetwork.

Plume Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Plume (PLUME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Plume has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,135,813,492 in circulation. The last known price of Plume is 0.04811751 USD and is down -10.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $20,980,395.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plume.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plume directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plume should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plume using one of the exchanges listed above.

