EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

EME has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Northcoast Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. William Blair began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $692.83.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $649.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $320.89 and a 12 month high of $778.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $661.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $572.85. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.25.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.02%.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,130.80. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

