PFG Advisors Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,880.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,250 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, IFC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $97.09 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.91. The company has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.89.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $752,375. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 92,205 shares of company stock worth $9,423,501 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

