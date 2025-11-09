Venus Price Hits $4.66 on Major Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 9th. During the last seven days, Venus has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Venus token can currently be bought for $4.66 or 0.00004528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $76.21 million and $5.70 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Venus

Venus was first traded on November 20th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,349,184 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. The Reddit community for Venus is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

