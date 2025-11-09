Venus Price Hits $4.66 on Major Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 9th. During the last seven days, Venus has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Venus token can currently be bought for $4.66 or 0.00004528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $76.21 million and $5.70 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,780.97 or 0.99835976 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Venus
Venus was first traded on November 20th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,349,184 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. The Reddit community for Venus is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Venus Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.
