Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,687 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 430,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,229,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.0% in the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 69.5% in the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 51,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $1,116,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 591,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,013,726.98. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,333.04. This trade represents a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,040. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Dbs Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.82.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 3.7%

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $118.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.49 and its 200-day moving average is $112.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

