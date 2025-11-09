Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.22), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $40.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.53 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 30.00%.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 1.8%

LEGH stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $530.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.27. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $29.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Legacy Housing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 32.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 118.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 26,748 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered Legacy Housing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

