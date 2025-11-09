Grin (GRIN) Reaches One Day Volume of $19.57 Thousand

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 9th. During the last week, Grin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $8.55 million and $19.57 thousand worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102,949.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.65 or 0.00484363 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $609.45 or 0.00591989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00008899 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.38 or 0.00102357 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.63 or 0.00422181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00015596 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 214,500,300 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In early 2019, Grin (GRIN) was introduced as a cryptocurrency that prioritizes privacy. It employs the Mimblewimble protocol to bolster privacy, scalability, and fungibility through a unique blockchain technology approach. Grin is recognized for its essential attributes, such as potent privacy measures, a simple design, and an independent mining approach. As an open-source project, Grin is driven by a community-led development process that aims to steer clear of centralized control. The Grin team is dedicated to providing a cryptocurrency that is secure, accessible, and genuinely decentralized, with ongoing efforts to enhance the protocol and broaden its adoption.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

