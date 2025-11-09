Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Sells 3,607 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lessened its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in RTX by 101.1% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $177.01 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $181.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.99 and a 200-day moving average of $151.37. The company has a market capitalization of $237.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The business had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.85%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,875. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

