Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 25.6% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 29,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 92.9% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 40,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 19,321 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,355,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,392,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,279,000 after purchasing an additional 101,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $166.00 price objective on Blackstone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Blackstone from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.74.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 453,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,814,720.56. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total transaction of $8,829,594.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 737,248 shares in the company, valued at $128,015,742.72. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,565,415 shares of company stock worth $69,037,981 and have sold 16,875,234 shares worth $136,847,628. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE BX opened at $146.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $107.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.40.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.43%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

