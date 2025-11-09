Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Reduces Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $2,120,000. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 16.7% during the first quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 9.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 90,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $21,792,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.3% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 67,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $61,570.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,203.06. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $3,013,665. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $125.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.01. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 117.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Prologis from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLD

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.