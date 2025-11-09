Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,360 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.8% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $48,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 13.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.8% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 3.7%

TSLA stock opened at $429.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 286.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eleven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

