Summit X LLC Sells 5,167 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Summit X LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,011 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Oracle by 1.3% during the second quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 3,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 7.2% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the second quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 1.9%

ORCL opened at $239.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.60. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,610,859.20. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.