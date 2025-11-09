iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s Largest Position

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 281,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.4% of Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $174,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $674.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $693.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $668.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $630.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

