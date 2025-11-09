Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Trading Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.6835 and last traded at $1.71. 39,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 44,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.7279.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Ensign Energy Services to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

