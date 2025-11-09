Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Trading Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.6835 and last traded at $1.71. 39,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 44,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.7279.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Ensign Energy Services to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ESVIF
Ensign Energy Services Price Performance
About Ensign Energy Services
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ensign Energy Services
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Investors Have Flocked to 2 Unorthodox ETFs This Month
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.