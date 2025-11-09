Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMD. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $233.54 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.34 and its 200-day moving average is $158.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,529,181.40. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,997,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,238,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,069,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,226,628,000 after purchasing an additional 581,330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,181,556,000 after purchasing an additional 514,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $3,094,662,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,677,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

