China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Trading Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

China Construction Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.9480 and last traded at $20.92. Approximately 33,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 76,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

China Construction Bank Stock Up 0.1%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $261.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.20.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. China Construction Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 billion.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

